Energetic young cat ready to fly into new home

GRAYSLAKE – Chloie says, “I am quite a social cat and always ready for some loving. I love to play with toys and easily turn into a kitten with my favorite toys, usually lightweight ones that roll fast or that can be sent flying in the air. Dangling toys are also a lot of fun!

“I am also a very affectionate cat that enjoys loads of attention and will twirl and rub against your hand when you are petting me. If you want to listen to my purrs, then we need to meet.”

Chloie is about 2 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

Although walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure we have the staff available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.