Reading is the Key: Unlock your summer with Lake Villa District Library

LINDENHURST – Reading is the Key – Unlock Your Summer, the Lake Villa District Library’s 2022 summer reading program, is underway.

Sleuths, codebreakers and readers of all ages are invited to read (or be read to) for chances to win great prizes – all while doing good for the community. For every day spent reading, the Lake Villa District Library Foundation will donate up to $3 a person to the following local charities:

• 5 Purple Oranges, which provides instructional resources, scholarships, sports and fine arts programs, and education funding for children.

• The Butterfly Effect of Maddox J. Lopriore Foundation, which provides athletic programs and educational scholarships for children as well as local family assistance.

• The Lake Villa Township Food Pantry, which provides community food assistance.

The mission is to set a goal of reading a certain number of minutes each day for 20 days (reading to someone or being read to counts, too). Reading logs to track progress are provided at the Youth and Adult Services Desks.

Reading Is the Key – Unlock Your Summer runs through Aug. 14. Details are available at lvdl.org.

Not sure what to read? The library staff is happy to offer suggestions. Plus, many books are available in audio and digital formats to take books with you on the go.

Summer reading prizes are provided by the Friends of LVDL. Charitable contributions are provided by the LVDL Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization.