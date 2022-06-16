Memorial Day traffic results released

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued 72 citations during the recent Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period.

“Through the Memorial Day enforcement campaign, we helped make Illinois roads safer and spread the word that seat belts and child safety restraints save lives,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release.

While Illinois’ 2021 seat belt compliance rate was 93.5%, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in traffic crashes. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign aims to change the behavior of the millions of people who don’t buckle up. Thousands of lives could be saved each year if every vehicle occupant was properly restrained when traveling.

During the enforcement period, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued 36 citations for seat belt violations and took the following additional actions:

• 1 felony DUI alcohol arrest

• 1 warrant arrest

• 2 arrests for driving while license suspended / revoked

• 24 citations for speeding

• 4 citations for operating an uninsured vehicle

• 4 citations for other traffic violations

The Illinois “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.