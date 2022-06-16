Home of the Sparrow offers summer volunteer opportunities

McHENRY – Home of the Sparrow is looking for interested individuals and groups to volunteer to help with summer projects.

Seasonal volunteer opportunities at Home of the Sparrow’s transitional shelter and housing properties include yardwork, painting, power washing, cleanups, organizing and more.

If you are interested in getting involved, visit HOSparrow.org, call 815-271-5444, ext. 260, or email volunteer program manager Rebecca Stiemke at RStiemke@hosparrow.org.

Volunteers help with special and seasonal projects at Home of the Sparrow’s 25 housing properties across northern Illinois, the annual fundraising events and at community events as ambassadors. Volunteers also help at the seven thrift stores (the six Sparrow’s Nest Thrift Stores are located in Cary, McHenry, Mundelein, Third Lake, Palatine, Woodstock and the Community Threads store is located in Arlington Heights), at the administrative office and the transitional shelter.

Volunteer opportunities at the seven thrift stores are always open. High school students ages 16 to 18 are welcome to volunteer.

Visit HOSparrow.org for more information and volunteer applications.