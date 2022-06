NORTH CHICAGO – Midwest Veterans Closet, Impacting Veterans Lives Inc. will celebrate Father’s Day weekend with a grocery giveaway.

The event will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. June 17 at Midwest Veterans Closet, 2323 Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

Participants can drive up and volunteers will fill their vehicles. The event is sponsored by John Moenter.

At Midwest Veterans Closet, veterans, active-duty service members and families shop for free.

For information, call 847-354-2108.