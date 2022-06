GRAYSLAKE – A Cricut Joy and Cricut Maker cutting and design machines demonstration will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 25 at the University of Illinois Extension Building, 100 S. Highway 45, Grayslake.

Explore the possibilities for DIY craft projects.

The free program will be presented by the Lake County Association for Home and Community Education’s Cricut users.

Register at go.illinois.edu/Cricut.