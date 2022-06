LINDENHURST – B.R.I.D.G.E. will host a Juneteenth celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. June 18 at 656 Bridgeport Terrace in Lindenhurst.

The event, which will have special guests the Jesse White Tumblers and the Mosaic Players, will wrap up June 19 with a 9 a.m. united service.

The celebration also will include raffles, food, a bounce house and vendors. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair.

For information, contact bridgelakecounty@gmail.com or visit bridgelakecounty2020.com.