Young, affectionate cat seeks family for his antics

GRAYSLAKE – King Tut says, “I showed up on someone’s porch when it was close to zero degrees and luckily they took me in.

“All efforts to locate my family were unsuccessful, so I stayed with them for a while. I am a very needy cat when it comes to getting attention, so I would often chase the current resident cat away because I just want all the loving to myself. My family said I’m Velcro cat.

“The kitchen is my favorite room when people are there preparing food. I love my food and if you need help, I’m happy to oblige.

“I enjoy high spaces, cat trees, cabinets, you name it. Oh, and for fun, I can entertain myself with balls that have bells or that make noise. I’m quite a character, always ready to love people with all my heart, so I would love a home where I could be the only four-legged family member.”

King Tut is about 2 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure we have the staff available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.



