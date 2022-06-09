Royal Bliss to open Antioch Bandshell Concert Series

ANTIOCH – The village of Antioch has partnered with local radio station 95 WIIL Rock (95.1, WIIL-FM) to bring Utah-based rock band Royal Bliss to the Antioch Bandshell for an all-ages concert.

The June 9 concert will kick off the village’s Thursday Concert Series at the downtown bandshell. The concert also will serve as the kickoff show for 95 WIIL Rock’s 30th Anniversary Summer Concert Series.

Opening for Royal Bliss will be Lines of Loyalty and Ignescent. The show will begin at 6 p.m. at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive.

Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner said the village is excited to partner with WIIL Rock to bring the popular band to town for the free show.

“This is going to be a fun evening for our residents and a great opportunity for visitors to experience a great evening in Antioch,” Gartner said in a news release.

Downtown Antioch features almost a dozen restaurants and bars and almost two dozen boutique retail stores with many more restaurants and shopping opportunities throughout the entire community.

“I can’t think of a better place than the Antioch Bandshell to hold our kickoff concert for WIIL Rock’s 30th anniversary. Antioch has always been an important part of our listening area. Antioch is where I’ve called home for the past six years and many of our listeners and sponsors reside here, too,” John Perry, content director for 95 WIIL Rock, said in the release.

Here is the rest of the schedule for the Thursday Concert Series at the Antioch Bandshell (all shows start at 7 p.m.):

June 16 – Face the Music

June 23 – Wild Daisy

June 30 – Jolly Ringwald

July 7 – The Beatelles

July 21st – Awful Truth

July 28 – Pet Rock

Aug. 4 – The Sting Rays

Aug. 11 – 28 Days



