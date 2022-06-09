Libertyville office of Berkshire Hathaway stocks shelves of St. Joseph Food Pantry

LIBERTYVILLE – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago announced the Libertyville office once again will stock the shelves of the St. Joseph Food Pantry this year during the firm’s annual Community Kindness event.

During Community Kindness, held in conjunction with the firm’s Kindness Foundation, each of the company’s 25 offices selects local organizations to support. This year, through June 22, the Libertyville office will collect nonperishable food items and goods to stock the shelves of the St. Joseph Food Pantry, a supermarket-style pantry serving the Libertyville area.

Donations from the public are welcome and encouraged. Drop donations off at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago office at 100 N. Milwaukee in Libertyville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The collection will be delivered to St. Joseph on June 23.

“Our Libertyville office helped the St. Joseph Food Pantry last year and really wanted to help them again this year during Community Kindness,” Luke Mutter, managing broker of the Libertyville office, said in a news release. “We love having the opportunity to give back to the community we serve and, after all, assisting people with such a basic need as food is right up there with helping them with housing – something else we love to do. Our agents have reached out to their clients, friends and family to make this collection especially robust for St. Joseph. If you are able to help, that would be wonderful and thank you very much. Donations of any size are gratefully accepted.”

St. Joseph’s most-needed items include canned goods, pasta, pasta sauce, vegetable oil, chunky soups, ramen noodles, cookies, diapers and wipes, all hygiene products, paper kitchen towels, potatoes, fruit, diced tomatoes and refried beans.

The Libertyville agents are also planning to assist St. Joseph’s by volunteering time unloading deliveries, sorting donations and stocking shelves.

The Kindness Foundation is Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago’s philanthropic arm. A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, their mission is to support meaningful local initiatives that improve the communities the company serves and enhance the quality of life for fellow citizens.

For more information, call 847-362-6200.