K-9 Dax aids in arrests of 9 on one day

WAUKEGAN – Lake County sheriff’s K-9 Dax apprehended nine people in a 24-hour period.

About 1 a.m. June 1, a Lake County sheriff’s deputy located a vehicle crash in the area of Wadsworth Road and Delany Road in Wadsworth. The vehicle was reported stolen from a neighboring community, according to a news release.

When the vehicle was stolen, there were reportedly three suspects involved in the theft. Deputy John Forlenza and K-9 Dax responded to the scene to conduct a track of the offenders who fled from the crash, police said.

Dax tracked for just over a mile, when he located three juveniles who ran when they heard him. The three juveniles ran onto the roadway where another sheriff’s deputy was waiting, police said. They were taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies and turned over to the neighboring community, where the vehicle was stolen.

About midnight June 2, Illinois State Police requested assistance with a stolen vehicle that crashed in the area of Lake Cook Road and Interstate 94 near Deerfield. Multiple occupants fled from the vehicle when it crashed, police said.

Dax and Forlenza responded to the scene and conducted a track. Dax tracked northwest into a heavily wooded area where he located three juvenile offenders hiding, police said. They were taken into custody.

Dax then continued tracking along the shoreline of the Des Plaines River, where he located three more juvenile offenders hiding. They also were arrested and turned over to the Illinois State Police.

“Our Lake County sheriff’s office K-9 teams continue to impress every single day,” Sheriff John Idleburg said. “They are a significant necessity in keeping our community safe. I could not be prouder of the work of our five K-9 teams and cannot wait for our two additional teams to finish their basic training and hit the streets.”