Friends of Lake Villa District Library award the 2022 scholarship recipients

LINDENHURST – Maxwell Krieger, Jimena Ponce and Sarah Ouantar were awarded the 2022 Friends of Lake Villa District Library Scholarships on May 19. Each will receive $1,000 to further their education.

The Friends of LVDL’s Scholarship program, established in 2018, is for high school seniors who reside in Lake Villa Township and plan to pursue a two- or four-year degree at a vocational school, community college or university.

The scholarship committee works with guidance counselors at high schools within Lake Villa Township to reach as many applicants as possible. In addition to providing academic and financial need information, the Friends require applicants to name three books that have impacted their life, as well as the role books and/or libraries have played.

This year, 14 students submitted applications. Six finalists were chosen for the interview phase of the process and from there, the three recipients were selected.

“Each student was quite exceptional, which made the final decision difficult,” said Judy Stone, a member of the Friends scholarship committee.

Krieger will attend the University of Illinois-Champaign/Urbana. Ouantar will attend College of Lake County. Krieger and Ouantar went to Grayslake North High School. Ponce, who went to Grant Community High School, will attend the University of Illinois/Chicago.



