Families invited to summer of StoryWalks with Warren-Newport Public Library

GURNEE – Hunt Club Park is hosting GO GURNEE’s annual summer StoryWalks with Warren-Newport Public Library.

Families are invited to follow along from storyboard to storyboard while walking around the pond at Hunt Club Park.

This summer, Warren-Newport Public Library will feature three stories:

* June 9-12: “Run Wild” by David Covell

* July 1-7: “Call Me Tree / Llamame Arbol” by Maya Christina Gonzalez

* Aug. 1-7: “Way Far Away On a Wild Safari” by Jan Peck

“With two like-minded agencies, we can extend our reach within the community. We’re proud to partner and bring important wellness activities such as walking and reading together,” said Mary Lester, Gurnee Park District’s supervisor of community programming and special events.

The GO GURNEE movement provides free, nontraditional ways to get the Gurnee community out and walking. Teaming with Warren-Newport Public Library and sharing a story accomplishes that goal.

“Walking, reading and participating in the actions seen on storyboards, rather than pages in the book, brings the story to life,” Lester said.

GO GURNEE StoryWalks are recommended for ages 1 to 6 and their families.

Hunt Club Park is open to the public seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.

All StoryWalks are free to attend. Registration is not required.

Storyboards will line the pathway and direct story walkers around the Hunt Club Park pond.