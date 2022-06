EVANSTON – Dr. Katherine Kopkash is enrolling patients at high risk of developing breast cancer to participate in a clinical trial using a robotic approach to nipple sparing mastectomies with reconstruction.

NorthShore University HealthSystem is the only site in Illinois participating in the study in which the entire surgery is performed through a small, 3.5-centimeter incision in the armpit.

For more information and eligibility requirements, visit ClinicalTrials.gov.