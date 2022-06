ANTIOCH – Carol Giannasi curates and promotes seasonal art outreach events in alternative venues. These events feature themed exhibits and installations, works in acrylics, oil, mixed media and clay, guest artists and works in progress.

Admission is free and the public is welcome to stop by from 3 to 6 p.m. June 9, 10, 11 at 39832 N. Circle Ave., Antioch.

For information, call Giannasi at 773-255-3789.