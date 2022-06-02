National Museum of the American Sailor to offer virtual lecture

GREAT LAKES – Illinoisans have long served in the U.S. Navy, including former Congressman Paul Findley.

The National Museum of the American Sailor will be hosting a virtual presentation “Forever Blighted: The Impact of War,” to discover how students from Findley’s alma mater, Illinois College, are exploring his World War II naval service and its impact on his life and later political career.

Guest speakers include Samantha Sauer, curator at the Paul Findley Congressional Office Museum, and students from Illinois College.

The virtual event at 1 p.m. June 25 is free. For information on how to access the event, visit history.navy.mil/nmas.

Through its collections, exhibits and educational programming, the National Museum of the American Sailor celebrates and helps people discover the heritage of the U.S. Navy enlisted sailor. The museum is at 2531 Sheridan Road at Naval Station Great Lakes in Great Lakes and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free.

For information visit history.navy.mil/nmas.