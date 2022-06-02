Everleigh Vernon Hills raises $18,400 for Lake County Community Foundation

VERNON HILLS – Everleigh Vernon Hills, an active adult community, announced its Everleigh Vernon Hills Fund raised $18,400 for the Lake County Community Foundation to support construction workforce cultivation, education and job training in Lake County.

“Supporting local causes is a fantastic way to leverage Greystar’s national platform and partnerships. The entire Everleigh Vernon Hills team is extremely excited to be able to make a difference in our community through The Lake County Community Foundation,” Christine Kolb, senior director of development, said in a news release. “This money will be put to great use by creating a vehicle for ongoing grant making to support construction education and job training in Lake County.”

Fundraising has been led by Greystar, the project developer and owner; Focus, the general contractor; and project consultants, subcontractors and affiliates including Grand Appliances, Battaglia Industries, Pacific Western Bank, Meeks + Partners, Jackson Walker LLP, Lakeshore Recycling, StudioSix5, Hudec and Manhard Consulting.

“LCCF is excited to partner with Greystar to grow the Everleigh Vernon Hills Fund, which will be used to grant to programs that support construction workforce cultivation, education and job training in Lake County,” said Maggie Morales, Lake County Community Foundation executive director. “Greystar is a corporate partner committed to having a positive impact locally. With each project they develop, they seek to connect the literal work of building communities with the broader goals of community development.”

Everleigh Vernon Hills opens in the fall. For information on pre-leasing, visit https://everleighvernonhills.com or call 224-836-0378.