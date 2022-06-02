Barrington Hills police investigating crash

A Wednesday afternoon crash in Barrington Hills that sent two to the hospital remains under investigation.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:26 p.m. at the intersection of Route 25 and Algonquin Road. An elderly couple were transported to an area hospital and treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, said Bill Walsh, public information officer for the Barrington Hills Police Department.

Walsh said three other people in the second car were treated on the scene for injuries.

