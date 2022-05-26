Woodland Primary School receives complete Learn-To-Ride Program

GAGES LAKE – Woodland Primary School received one complete Learn-To-Ride Program, including Strider Learn-To-Ride bikes, helmets and curriculum from All Kids Bike.

Woodland Primary School is still seeking donations to be able to receive another complete Learn-To-Ride Program for the school. To learn more about the program or make a donation, visit stridereducationfoundation-bloom.kindful.com/?campaign=1194442.

The program will help about 2,295 kindergarten students learn to ride over the next five years. The Strider bikes were delivered to the kindergarten physical education class at Woodland Primary School and will be incorporated into the curriculum during the 2022-23 school year.

All Kids Bike is a national movement on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class. Launched in 2018, the All Kids Bike kindergarten PE program is running in schools in all 50 states.

The kindergarten PE program includes a proven, integrative curriculum, staff training and certification, child-friendly Strider Learn-To-Ride bikes and helmets. The fleet of dual propulsion Strider Learn-To-Ride bikes start as balance bikes and convert to pedal bikes. All Kids Bike offers continued support for each school to ensure everyone involved is successful for five years.

PE teacher Chris Mistrata, who applied for the program, said, “this program will have an extremely strong impact on all of the students that attend our PE classes each day. By adding an amazing program like All Kids Bike to our curriculum, we will be able to give the gift of two-wheeled confidence to learners that may otherwise never get to experience the freedom and fun of a bicycle.”

To learn more about All Kids Bike, visit allkidsbike.org.