Save-A-Pet’s 2022 Furry Friends 5K Run and Fun Walk celebrates organization’s 50th anniversary

GRAYSLAKE – Save-A-Pet is hosting its annual Furry Friends 5K and 6-legged Fun Walk on June 25 at the Old School Forest Preserve in Libertyville.

This year’s theme is “Celebration Run.” Save-A-Pet is celebrating its 50th anniversary of saving lives and finding homes for dogs and cats in the community and beyond.

The timed 5K run will start at 8 a.m. and be followed by the 6-legged walk/run in which registrants can bring their well-behaved pets to participate. There also is a virtual run and walk option for those who do not wish to join in person or who prefer to break up the distance over multiple days.

All proceeds from the race benefit Save-A-Pet, a no-kill animal rescue.

All registrants participating in the 5K, both live and virtual, will receive a backpack with race materials, a race T-shirt and a participation medal. Trophies will be awarded to the top three males and females in each age category in the live race with the best finish times.

All 6-legged Fun Walk human participants will receive a backpack and race T-shirt. Water for humans and dogs will be provided.

To register, go to saveapetil.org and click on Furry Friends 5K: Celebration Run. There is an opportunity to create teams and fundraise for Save-A-Pet on the registration page.