Mundelein native serves at Naval Base Kitsap

BANGOR, Wash. – A Mundelein native is stationed at Naval Base Kitsap, the home port to West Coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines.

Petty Officer 1st Class Derek Eis joined the Navy to follow family heritage and pursue academic options offered by the Navy. Eis serves as a missile technician.

“I joined the Navy for the educational opportunities,” Eis said. “I also followed in a family tradition by joining. My dad was a chief petty officer in the Navy for 22 years and that inspired me to join.”

Eis attended Mundelein High School and graduated in 2006.

Eis said he uses skills and values similar to those he learned in Mundelein to succeed in the Navy.

“My hometown taught me that you can do anything you put your mind to,” Eis said.

This lesson continues to help Eis while serving at Trident Refit Facility Bangor.

Known as America’s “Apex Predators,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world in furtherance of U.S. national security.

There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).

Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet combatant commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.

The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. Beginning in 2028, the new Columbia-class SSBN will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S., replacing the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.

Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.

Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Eis is part of a rich 122-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.

Serving in the Navy means Eis is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is ready to respond at a moment’s notice and prevent nuclear war in the United States and abroad,” Eis said.

With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize the prosperity and security of the U.S. is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

A major component of that maritime security has its home port at Naval Submarine Base Bangor.

Eis and the sailors he serves with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“A critical piece of equipment failed 24 hours before a deployment and I was able to diagnose, troubleshoot and repair the equipment so that we could still make the departure time,” Eis said.

As Eis and other sailors continue to train and perform their missions, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.

“Serving in the Navy gives me a sense of pride, ownership and leadership that I didn’t know I had prior to joining the Navy,” Eis said.