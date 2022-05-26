Lake County Health Department earns “LGBTQ+ Health Care Equality Leader” Designation

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center announced they had received a “LGBTQ+ Health Care Equality Leader” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The designation was awarded in the 15th anniversary edition of HRC’s Healthcare Equality Index. A record 906 health care facilities actively participated in the HEI 2022 survey. Of those included in the HEI, 496 earned an “LGBTQ+ Health Care Equality Leader” designation, achieving the coveted top score of 100.

An additional 251 participants earned the “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer” designation for a total score of between 80-95. The fact that 82% of participating facilities earned either the Leader or Top Performer designations demonstrates that the health care facilities that participate in the HEI are going beyond the basics when it comes to adopting policies and practices in LGBTQ+ care.

“We are honored to once again be recognized with the highest achievement as a LGBTQ+ Health Care Equality Leader,” Executive Director Mark Pfister said in a news release. “Maintaining inclusive care for Lake County’s LBTGQ+ community is and will always be a core part of our mission. All our health care facilities strive to provide a comfortable place where anyone can seek health care without the fear of being discriminated.”

“Every person deserves to have access to quality health care, be respected and heard by their doctor, and feel safe in the facility where they are receiving care. But LGBTQ+ people are often subject to discrimination in all spaces, including health care facilities, which leads to members of the community avoiding care and anticipating our voices will not be respected in an incredibly vulnerable environment,” said Tari Hanneman, director of Health and Aging at The Human Rights Campaign. “The Healthcare Equality Index, at its core, strives to ensure LGBTQ+ people are protected and affirmed by their health care providers and feel safe seeking services. Our HEI active participants are truly pioneering the health care industry by implementing robust, comprehensive LGBTQ+ inclusive policies that hopefully, because of their work, will become standard practice.”

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation developed the Healthcare Equality Index to meet a deep and urgent need on the part of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans – the need for equitable, knowledgeable, sensitive and welcoming health care, free from discrimination. No one facing health concerns should have to worry about receiving inequitable or substandard care because of their LGBTQ+ status, according to the release.

The HEI evaluates and scores health care facilities on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: Foundational Policies and Training in LGBTQ+ Patient-Centered Care; LGBTQ+ Patient Services and Support; Employee Benefits and Policies; and Patient and Community Engagement.

The exceptional progress reflected in the 2022 HEI includes:

• 93% of participants met the HEI’s training requirements, completing more than 200,000 hours of staff training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care.

• 82% of participating facilities earned either the Leader or Top Performer.

• 99% of HEI participants documented that they include both “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” in their patient nondiscrimination policy.

• 81% of HEI participants offer transgender-inclusive health care benefits to their employees, up from 75% in 2019, which was the first year it was required in order to obtain Leader status in 2020.