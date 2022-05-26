Heart of the City’s summer youth soccer program kicks off in June

WAUKEGAN – Registration for Heart of the City’s 2022 Summer Youth Soccer Academy is open until June 1 for players born between 2008 and 2016.

“We are excited to start up our summer soccer academy this year,” said Adrian Roman, community programs manager. “The Academy is a great foundation for a physical, healthy lifestyle. It teaches young players the fundamentals of soccer, as well as developing tactical and technical skills with the ball.”

The summer program runs for eight weeks with professional coaches and top tier equipment. Participants gain basic soccer skills on the field, develop their athletic abilities and improve their physical and emotional health. The team environment, with the guidance of coaches, helps build relationships, communication and leadership skills.

Heart of the City’s soccer programs are intended to give student-athletes who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity the training and resources to excel in soccer and develop successful pathways in higher education and their careers.

The summer program is part of the pathway for athletes to be introduced to Heart of the City and eventually transition to other programs such as the ELITE travel team or the referee/coach certification, which the organization offers.

Training will be at Waukegan’s Greg Petry Sports Park throughout the months of June and July.

Visit heartofthecitysports.org for registration and information about Heart of the City programs