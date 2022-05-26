Grayslake native takes part in TOPGUN program in support role

FALLON, Nev. – A Grayslake native is serving with Naval Aviation Warfare Development Center supporting TOPGUN aviators at the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center.

Airman Jomar Lorenzo is a 2015 Grayslake Central High School graduate.

“My parents taught me to respect and treat others as you expect to be treated,” Lorenzo said. ”That’s an important characteristic to have in the military and in life.”

Those lessons have helped Lorenzo while serving in the Navy. Lorenzo serves as an aviation structural mechanic on board Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada.

Fifty-two years ago, TOPGUN was introduced with the mission of reducing naval aviator casualties suffered during the Vietnam War. Within a year, the goal was reached with the U.S. having one casualty for every 12 enemy deaths.

Since then, TOPGUN continues to train the finest naval aviators and has inspired a blockbuster movie released in May 1986, with a sequel planned for release this May.

Today’s U.S. naval aviators possess the professionalism, tactical skills, innovative mindset and understanding of advanced technologies to succeed against adversaries. They are disciplined, critical thinkers who excel in challenging environments, U.S. Navy officials said.

”I am extremely excited about the impact this movie will have,” said Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander of Naval Air Forces. “Much like the trend that followed the original film, I am confident that ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will have a tremendous impact on our Navy recruiting efforts, which will greatly increase the numbers of brave and talented sailors among our ranks.”

According to Navy officials, TOPGUN is a prestigious program open only to the top 1% of naval aviators. Aviators who attend the course are trained in air combat, jet maneuverability, enemy tactics and more.

The mission of NAS Fallon is to support carrier air wings prior to deployment, as well as other units during training and exercises. This goal is achieved through 300 clear flight days a year, four bombing ranges, an electronic warfare range and many other training facilities. The base is home to a 14,000-foot runway, which is the longest in the Navy.

NAS Fallon provides aviators an opportunity to train in realistic battle scenarios while including every element of an air carrier wing. It is the only facility in the world with this ability.

The aircraft stationed at NAS Fallon support aircraft carrier missions around the world. This year, the Navy is celebrating the centennial of the aircraft carrier and its importance to naval aviation. When the air wing is embarked on an aircraft carrier, the ship contains more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard these ships, aircraft carriers are self-contained mobile airports.

“The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy’s centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence,” said Rear Arm. James P. Downey, USN, program executive officer aircraft carriers. “These ships touch every part of our Navy’s mission to project power, ensure sea control and deter our adversaries.”

Serving in the Navy means Lorenzo is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

”We’re important for national security because we operate in a multitude of capacities that benefit us and our allies,” Lorenzo said.

With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize the prosperity and security of the U.S. is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

”My job affords me the opportunity to launch planes and interact with pilots daily to ensure safe and efficient flight operations,” Lorenzo said. “Working at the TOPGUN unit is truly amazing.”

The future of U.S. aviation depends on the Navy’s ability to achieve its vision for defeating tomorrow’s air threats with the support of the ground crews and aviators.

As Lorenzo and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their nation in the U.S. Navy.

”Serving in the Navy means participating in adventures and traveling the world,” Lorenzo said.