Dump truck driver dies when train strikes vehicle

HAINESVILLE – A Wheeling man was killed when the dump truck he was driving was struck by a train in Hainesville, authorities said.

Just before 7 a.m. May 23, the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District responded to the area south of Route 120 and Hainesville Road for a report of a train crash involving a vehicle, according to a news release.

Upon their arrival, they found a dump truck had been struck by the train. The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Jesus Castrejon of Wheeling. On May 24, an autopsy was completed at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Castrejon died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Metra Police Department.



