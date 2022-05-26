May 26, 2022
Shaw Local
Affectionate diabetic cat ready for home of his own

Brock is Save-A-Pet’s pet of the week for May 26, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Brock is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for May 26, 2022. (Photo provided)

GRAYSLAKE – Brock says, “I’m not just a statistic. I’ve got a name and I’ve got love and all the medical care I desperately needed.

“See, there was a reason I was drinking so much and not always looking the greatest. Vet visits and bloodwork showed that I am diabetic, so just like people, I get insulin shots.

“I’m a very affectionate and easygoing cat that hangs out in the back with some of the awesome vet technicians, so you will need to make sure to ask for me by name.”

Brock is about 5 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.