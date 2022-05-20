May 20, 2022
Good Samaritan, Antioch firefighters come to ducklings’ rescue

By Nicola Andrews – Daily Herald Media Group
Firefighter Nick Lienhardt assisted in the rescue of two ducklings from a storm sewer Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Antioch.

A good Samaritan and the Antioch Fire Department rescued two ducklings from a parking lot storm drain on Wednesday.

The mother duck and the rest of her brood were nearby. She swooped in on firefighter Nick Lienhardt “with wings of fury” as he brought one of the ducklings back to its family, the department said in a wry Facebook post, noting it was “just another day in the service of the community by the Antioch Fire Department.”

