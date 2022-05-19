Woodlands Academy offering unique, new summer camps for girls

LAKE FOREST – Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart is offering area girls entering grades 4 to 7 a new summer day camp experience.

Taught by members of Woodlands Academy’s faculty, GrowGirl offers a one-of-a-kind interdisciplinary approach to exploration, growth and fun. The highly creative approach to academics gives campers the opportunity to combine STEM with arts and movement activities, according to a news release.

Located in Lake Forest, Woodlands Academy is an independent Catholic day-and-boarding, college-preparatory school for young women of all faiths in grades nine through 12. It’s part of a network of 25 schools in the U.S. and Canada and more than 150 schools in 41 countries on six continents.

According to 2022 rankings by Niche, an independent research company, Woodlands Academy was the No. 1 Best All-Girls High School in Illinois and the No. 1 Best Catholic High School in Illinois. The Lake Forest school was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2020. The coveted award is based on a school’s overall academic performance.

Spanning four weeks, GrowGirl sessions at Woodlands Academy meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Families can choose to participate in as many camp sessions as they like.

Camp sessions are:

· June 13-16: Roller Coaster Design

· June 20-23: Investigating Mysteries: Forensics and Fiction

· July 11-14: Earth Works: Clay and Photo Nature Art

· July 18-21: Space Exploration and Robotics

A Friday adventure camp also is offered. Participants can sign up for fun field trips every Friday that GrowGirl is in session.

In Roller Coaster Design, students will learn about the science that is used in amusement park rides. This includes how energy is used in merry-go-rounds, swinging ships and roller coasters. Activities include lab-based science experiments and engineering projects.

Investigating Mysteries: Forensics and Fiction is a combination writing workshop and hands-on STEM course. Participants will write a mystery story while learning detective skills including fingerprint and DNA analysis, undercover investigation techniques and disguise creation. The camp session allows budding authors and scientists to be creative while experiencing an active adventure.

Earth Works: Clay and Photo Nature Art starts by exploring the cultural and historical context of nature-based artworks. Then there’s a field trip to collect eye-catching natural forms such as flowers, textured leaves, rocks and feathers. Students will roll small slabs of clay and emboss the natural forms they collected to create relief prints on a clay plate. Participants will make distinctive Prussian Blue monochromatic cyanotype photograms with the same objects.

Campers in Space Exploration and Robotics will learn how space probes and rovers use robotics to collect and analyze data. The focus will be on NASA’s Osiris Rex spacecraft and Mars rovers. Activities include a field trip to the Adler Planetarium, building and coding workshops and an engineering challenge. Students also will construct and launch model rockets.

To register or for information about the GrowGirl summer camp, visit woodlandsacademy.org/growgirl.