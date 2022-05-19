Rep. Bos offers free summer reading program

LAKE ZURICH – State Rep. Chris Bos, R-Lake Zurich, is offering a program to keep students sharp over summer vacation.

Bos’ summer reading program is for children in pre-K through fifth grade.

“Studies show that regular reading at a young age helps our kids perform better in school now and in the future,” Bos said in a news release. “To encourage our young readers, students who complete my summer reading program will receive official recognition from the Illinois House of Representatives and an invite to an ice cream social at the end of summer. I’m looking forward to a great ice cream social to recognize all our readers.”

To participate in Bos’ summer reading program, children must read eight books (books more than 150 pages count for two) between the time school ends and the Aug. 1 program deadline.

Children who achieve this goal will be invited to an ice cream social at the end of summer. Participants will receive a certificate of recognition commending their reading efforts. The program can be completed in conjunction with any other reading program offered at a child’s school or through the public library in their community.

Participation brochures are available at Bos’ office in Lake Zurich or can be downloaded at RepBos.com. Completed brochures can be submitted online or returned to the office by Aug. 1.

Bos’ district office is at 92 E. Main St., Lake Zurich, and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For information, call Bos’ office at 224-662-1176 or visit RepBos.com.