Playful young pup ready to learn with forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Luka says, “One ear up, one ear down, super active and playful. I love toys and even carry a toy for a little bit if we are walking, that is, until I see a bird or smell something, then I drop it. So many things to do and see, but luckily the dog walker always picks up the toy. I have them pretty well trained, if you ask me.

“In return, they are teaching me things such as ‘sit.’ It’s hard, but I can do it, even if it is only for a couple of seconds. I’m ready to continue my education and to have fun with an active family.”

Luka is about 5 months old, and it is believed she will be a large dog. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.