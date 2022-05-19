May 19, 2022
Gurnee Park District seeks volunteers for 2nd annual Park Beautification Day

All ages welcome to participate in effort to give back, learn something new

By Shaw Local News Network

GURNEE – Grab your gardening gloves and join Gurnee Park District for Park Beautification Day from 9 to 10:30 a.m. May 21.

Gurnee residents, local businesses and leaders will work together to plant, mulch and clean up six neighborhood parks – Betty Russell Park, Hunt Club Park, O’Plaine Park, Petersen Park, Ravinia Park and Viking Park.

All ages are welcome to participate. Make it a family event, invite colleagues as a team-building activity or earn service hours. Park Beautification Day is a great way to give back and learn something new.

Volunteers must sign up and select a preferred park location to participate.

- Betty Russell Park (5300 Pinewood Road)

- Hunt Club Park (900 N. Hunt Club Road)

- O’Plaine Park (O’Plaine Road and Russell Avenue)

- Petersen Park (Grand Avenue and Kilbourne Avenue)

- Ravinia Park (Ravinia Drive)

- Viking Park (4374 Old Grand Ave.)

Park Beautification Day volunteers are asked to dress according to the weather. Be sure to wear long pants, old sneakers/shoes and bring your own gardening gloves. Additional tools and supplies will be provided by the Gurnee Park District. The event will take place weather permitting.

For park district weather-related updates, visit rainoutline.com/gurneeparkdistrict or call 847-268-2080.