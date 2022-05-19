Gurnee Park District seeks volunteers for 2nd annual Park Beautification Day

GURNEE – Grab your gardening gloves and join Gurnee Park District for Park Beautification Day from 9 to 10:30 a.m. May 21.

Gurnee residents, local businesses and leaders will work together to plant, mulch and clean up six neighborhood parks – Betty Russell Park, Hunt Club Park, O’Plaine Park, Petersen Park, Ravinia Park and Viking Park.

All ages are welcome to participate. Make it a family event, invite colleagues as a team-building activity or earn service hours. Park Beautification Day is a great way to give back and learn something new.

Volunteers must sign up and select a preferred park location to participate.

- Betty Russell Park (5300 Pinewood Road)

- Hunt Club Park (900 N. Hunt Club Road)

- O’Plaine Park (O’Plaine Road and Russell Avenue)

- Petersen Park (Grand Avenue and Kilbourne Avenue)

- Ravinia Park (Ravinia Drive)

- Viking Park (4374 Old Grand Ave.)

Park Beautification Day volunteers are asked to dress according to the weather. Be sure to wear long pants, old sneakers/shoes and bring your own gardening gloves. Additional tools and supplies will be provided by the Gurnee Park District. The event will take place weather permitting.

For park district weather-related updates, visit rainoutline.com/gurneeparkdistrict or call 847-268-2080.