Grocery giveaway set in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO – Midwest Veterans Closet, Impacting Veterans Lives Inc. will celebrate Armed Forces Day with a grocery giveaway.

The event will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. May 20 at Midwest Veterans Closet, 2323 Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

Participants can drive up and volunteers will fill their vehicles. The event is sponsored by U.S. Air Force veteran Terry Waddell-Moenter and retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stacey VanDyke.

At Midwest Veterans Closet, veterans, active-duty service members and families shop for free.

For information, call 847-354-2108.