GURNEE – Grandwood Park Park District is hosting a Touch A Truck free family event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 20.

A firetruck, police car, ambulance and more will be on hand for children to look at, climb in and honk the horns.

A Tropical Chill food truck will be selling shaved ice and ice cream.

For details, visit grandwoodpark.net or call 847-356-0008.