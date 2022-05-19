Check out upcoming events at Lake County Fairgrounds

GRAYSLAKE – Mark your calendars for the following events through May and beyond at the Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road in Grayslake.
The Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center is Lake County’s destination for public and private events presented by third party organizations, as well as signature events presented by the Lake County Fair Association. Events are updated on the website at lcfair.com. Contact the presenter for specific information about their event.
- Princess for a Day - Lake County Fair Queen Pageant fundraiser: presented by the Lake County Fair Queen Pageant from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Register through lcfairgrounds.com/event-calendar. Learn more at facebook.com/lcfqueens.
- Gran Jaripeo Baile - Rodeo and Dance: presented by Mexico Promotions at 1 p.m. May 30. Learn more at facebook.com/mexicoprousa. For information, call 224-234-3859.
- Windy City Cluster Dog Show: presented by Little Fort Kennel Club over several dates in June. Visit the show from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 9-13 and June 15-19. Details at windycitycluster.com.
- Pulling in the Prairie Tractor and Truck Pull: presented by J&A Branded at noon and 6 p.m. June 25. Learn more at facebook.com/JA-Branded-LLC-112773980462625.
- Slammedenuff Chicago Car Show: presented by Slammedenuff from 1 to 7 p.m. June 26. Admission is $25 for adults. It is free for children 10 and under. Parking is free. Visit slammedenuff.com/chicago-2021.html for information.
- BullyCon: presented by BRC Global from 5 to 10 p.m. July 1 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 2. Information at brcglobaldogs.com.
- “Summer’s Best Fest,” the 93rd annual Lake County Fair: presented by the Lake County Fair Association July 27-31. The five-day fair celebrates the legacy of the Lake County Fair. Information at lcfair.com.