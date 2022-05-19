Bos Launches 2022 ‘Beauty of the 51st District’ photo contest

LAKE ZURICH – State Rep. Chris Bos, R-Lake Zurich, is hosting a photo contest to highlight the beauty of the 51st District.

Students and adults wishing to participate may submit photos of historical sites, buildings or natural landmarks that demonstrate the beauty of the 51st District.

“We live in a beautiful part of Illinois that I feel honored to represent every day,” Bos said in a news release. “This contest is about highlighting how the communities in our district all contribute to making our part of Illinois a beautiful place to live and raise our families. I’m looking forward to some great submissions.”

Bos will choose winning entries in July. Winning photos will be displayed in his Lake Zurich office for the duration of the 102nd General Assembly.

The contest runs until June 30. Participants should submit their photos by email to bos@ilhousegop.org.

Contest rules:

* Photos may be historical sites, buildings or natural landmarks that demonstrate the beauty of the 51st District (see the district map at repbos.com).

* Contest is open to students in sixth to 12th grade, as well as adults. Winning photos will be selected for each of the two age groups.

* You may submit as many entries as you like before the June 30 deadline.

* Include your name, address, phone number and where the photo was taken with your submission.

For information, call 224-662-1176 or visit repbos.com.



