Agencies to conduct boating safety check

FOX LAKE – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit will join personnel from the Fox Waterway Agency and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police to conduct a boating safety check from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at the Fox Waterway Agency, 45 S. Pistakee Lake Road in Fox Lake.

Boaters may bring their boats by water or trailer to the Fox Waterway Agency to have their boat’s safety equipment checked for free. An appointment is not necessary.

Boaters also may purchase Fox Waterway stickers at the event. Stickers are required by law to be displayed on boats operated on the Chain O’Lakes.

For questions, email Sgt. Ari Briskman at ABriskman@lakecountyil.gov.