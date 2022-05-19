May 19, 2022
Agencies to conduct boating safety check

Boaters may bring boats by water or trailer to the Fox Waterway Agency on May 21

By Shaw Local News Network

Lakeside Festival 2021 The Fox Waterway Agency is seen on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

FOX LAKE – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit will join personnel from the Fox Waterway Agency and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police to conduct a boating safety check from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at the Fox Waterway Agency, 45 S. Pistakee Lake Road in Fox Lake.

Boaters may bring their boats by water or trailer to the Fox Waterway Agency to have their boat’s safety equipment checked for free. An appointment is not necessary.

Boaters also may purchase Fox Waterway stickers at the event. Stickers are required by law to be displayed on boats operated on the Chain O’Lakes.

For questions, email Sgt. Ari Briskman at ABriskman@lakecountyil.gov.