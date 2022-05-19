Above the Barre does well at national competition

GURNEE – Gurnee Park District’s competitive dance team Above the Barre demonstrated precision, poise and success at the recent Rainbow National Dance Competition.
“Above the Barre did amazing,” dance instructor and coach Samantha Murphey said. “We were the talk of the competition and everyone had such a great time.”
Winners at the Rainbow National Dance Competition:
Solos
Anna S. - Double platinum, first in musical theater category, NYC All-Star award
Alexis T. - Double platinum, first in lyrical category, second in Junior division, Dancer of the Year in Junior division
Olivia K.- Double platinum, first in lyrical category, first in Teen division, Dancer of the Year in Teen division
Janae V. - Double platinum, first in jazz category, third in Teen division
Abby I.- Double platinum, first in lyrical category, second in Senior division
Emma K.- Double platinum, first in contemporary category, first in Senior division, Dancer of the Year in Senior division
Duets
Mary S. and Taylor K.- platinum, first in musical theater category, NYC All-Star award
Olivia B. and Anna V.- platinum, first in contemporary category
Groups
Petites - platinum, Stars on Stage Judges award, fifth overall
Jr 1 Jazz - double platinum, second overall
Jr 1 Lyrical - double platinum, first overall
Jr 2 Contemporary - platinum, NYC All-Star award
Jr 2 Jazz - platinum
Sr 1 Lyrical - platinum, eighth overall
Sr 1 Jazz - Platinum, sixth overall
Sr 2 Contemporary - double platinum, fourth overall