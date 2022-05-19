Above the Barre does well at national competition

GURNEE – Gurnee Park District’s competitive dance team Above the Barre demonstrated precision, poise and success at the recent Rainbow National Dance Competition.

“Above the Barre did amazing,” dance instructor and coach Samantha Murphey said. “We were the talk of the competition and everyone had such a great time.”

Winners at the Rainbow National Dance Competition:

Solos

Anna S. - Double platinum, first in musical theater category, NYC All-Star award

Alexis T. - Double platinum, first in lyrical category, second in Junior division, Dancer of the Year in Junior division

Olivia K.- Double platinum, first in lyrical category, first in Teen division, Dancer of the Year in Teen division

Janae V. - Double platinum, first in jazz category, third in Teen division

Abby I.- Double platinum, first in lyrical category, second in Senior division

Emma K.- Double platinum, first in contemporary category, first in Senior division, Dancer of the Year in Senior division

Duets

Mary S. and Taylor K.- platinum, first in musical theater category, NYC All-Star award

Olivia B. and Anna V.- platinum, first in contemporary category

Groups

Petites - platinum, Stars on Stage Judges award, fifth overall

Jr 1 Jazz - double platinum, second overall

Jr 1 Lyrical - double platinum, first overall

Jr 2 Contemporary - platinum, NYC All-Star award

Jr 2 Jazz - platinum

Sr 1 Lyrical - platinum, eighth overall

Sr 1 Jazz - Platinum, sixth overall

Sr 2 Contemporary - double platinum, fourth overall