WAUCONDA – The Wauconda Garden Club will host its annual plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15 at 711 N. Main St., Wauconda.

There will be annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, houseplants, garden miscellanea, raffle baskets and more. Payment is by cash or personal check only (no credit cards accepted).

Proceeds support the club’s scholarship fund for a Wauconda High School senior.