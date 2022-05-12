Sheriff releases Distracted Driving Awareness Month traffic safety results

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced results of April’s distracted driving awareness month traffic safety campaign.

Sheriff’s deputies issued 96 traffic citations to individuals texting, emailing or using their cellphones while driving, according to a news release. Additionally, 82 speeding citations were issued, two people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and two individuals were arrested for outstanding warrants.

“It simply is not worth getting into a crash and injuring someone over a text message, email or phone call,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in the release. “Please put the phone down and let it wait until you are not driving.”

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office joined with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners for the enforcement effort.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.