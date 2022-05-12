New Illinois Inc. plans informational meeting at library

LAKE VILLA – New Illinois Inc. will host an informational town hall meeting from 10:30 a.m. to noon May 14 at the Lake Villa District Library, 140 N. Munn Road, Lindenhurst.

The event will be hosted by Lake County board candidate Jim Mitchell. Speakers will include G.H. Merritt, co-founder and state chairman of New Illinois.

The meeting will explain the movement throughout the state seeking the formation of a new state separate from Old Illinois and Cook County.

The U.S. Constitution gives citizens the right to representative state government. But Illinois is a corrupt, failed state, according to the group’s news release. Illinois gives power to favored people, groups and municipalities – notably Chicago and Cook County – which means it’s not fulfilling its responsibilities to the rest of its citizens, according to the release. This corruption and lack of accountability has created a financial disaster, according to the release.

The Constitution also gives citizens the right to pursue the formation of a new state separate from Illinois. Article IV, Section 3 provides citizens with the process, according to the release.

New Illinois is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit incorporated in 2018 and active throughout the state. New Illinois’ mission is to educate Illinoisans about their rights under the U.S. Constitution to pursue the formation of a new state. New Illinois envisions a new state where all residents will experience representative government, not just those living in the one county (Cook) where power is concentrated, according to the release. The Declaration of Independence declares that “people are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights and can alter or abolish a government destructive of those rights.” New Illinois believes the situation in Illinois has reached this point, according to the release.

There is no cost to attend the meeting. For information, contact info@NewIllinoisState.org or call 847-845-9293.



