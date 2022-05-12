Fun-loving, talkative cat seeks same from forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Radiah says, “I’m not one to just sit still or lounge around. I lead the way in getting everyone to have fun. Some may say that I can be a little mischievous and that’s OK. I’m also quite a talker and I always have something to say about everything.

“Everything is really nice here, staff is amazing, there are some fun toys, super-comfy beds, I give them four stars. Now I’m looking for a family ready for a rambunctious and fun-loving cat.”

Radiah is about 2 1/2 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointment only. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.



