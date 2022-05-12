Beer garden to open weekends starting May 14

LIBERTYVILLE – The beer garden at Independence Grove, which features scenic views and craft brews, is scheduled to open May 14.

The venue at the Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville has local craft brews on tap and packaged snacks. Plenty of casual lakeside seating is available.

Fire pits and free firewood are available for use along the lakefront. S’mores kits can be purchased. Wine and non-alcoholic beverages also are available. Beer flights, growlers and tastings will be included in the lineup this season.

“The beer garden that opened last summer has been a very popular destination,” said Angelo Kyle, president of the Lake County Forest Preserves. “The venue provides a fantastic opportunity for family fun as the weather begins to improve.”

Beginning May 14, the beer garden will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. From June through August, it also will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. From September through October, it will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, as well as from 1 to 9 p.m. weekends.

Entrance to Independence Grove is free for Lake County residents. Nonresidents are charged $12 on weekends and holidays and $6 during the week beginning the week after Memorial Day. After Labor Day, entrance fees are collected on weekends only.

The entrance to Independence Grove is located on Buckley Road (Route 137) just east of Milwaukee Avenue (Route 21) and west of River Road in Libertyville.

Group rates and reservations are available at the beer garden. Email IndependenceGrove@LCFPD.org for details and pricing or fill out an event inquiry form on the district’s website.

With the exception of service animals, dogs, horses and other pets are not permitted at Independence Grove.

If you are interested in learning about sponsorship opportunities, call the Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves at 847-968-3110.



