Newest Sheriff’s canines named by Lake County students

WAUKEGAN – Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg announced the names of the two newest sheriff’s K-9s.

In March, Lake County youth submitted names for the new K-9s. Almost 400 kids submitted names.

The names selected were K-9 Axel and K-9 Echo.

Deerfield High School sophomore Ethan Jacobs and Vernon Hills Hawthorn Middle School sixth graders Matthew Prigorenko and Carson Alper submitted Axel.

Millburn Elementary School kindergartner Charlotte Regner submitted Echo.

The four students will be invited to participate in K-9 Echo and K-9 Axel’s swearing-in ceremony in late June after the completion of their initial training.

Deputy Tyler Girmscheid has been partnered with K-9 Echo. Deputy Kevin Gauer has been partnered with K-9 Axel. The two deputies and their K-9 partners are completing an intense eight-week initial training program at Tops K9 in Grayslake. The training consists of canine psychology, obedience, agility, tracking, scent detection and more.

“We always enjoy getting the youth involved in various aspects of our office and I have to say the names they submitted were terrific,” Idleburg said in a news release. “Some of the submissions had inspiring meaning behind the names and some of the submissions had us chuckling. We are looking forward to having Ethan, Matthew, Carson and Charlotte join us at their swearing-in ceremony.”

Axel and Echo join Dax, Duke, Danno, Ryker and Boomer to bring the number of Lake County Sheriff’s K-9s to seven.