YouthBuild Lake County receives $250K for Illinois Works Pre-apprenticeship Program

NORTH CHICAGO – YouthBuild Lake County announced it has been awarded $250,000 from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for the Illinois Works Pre-apprenticeship Program.

The grant will allow YouthBuild Lake County to prepare participants to enter construction apprenticeship training programs.

The Illinois Works Pre-apprenticeship Program provides training to prepare underrepresented populations in the construction and building trades. This includes women, people of color and veterans. Participants of the program attend tuition-free and receive a stipend as they progress. Those who successfully complete the program receive transition services to assist them in entering a DOL registered apprenticeship program.

“I am incredibly excited to offer a pre-apprentice program at YouthBuild Lake County,” Executive Director Tameka Wilson said in a news release. “We have started creating excellent partnerships with employers and unions so those completing the program can move right into apprentice programs. Apprentice-level employees are in demand right now and this is a great opportunity for anyone looking to build a career in the trades.”

YouthBuild Lake County will provide training to participants who are 18 years or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent and are interested in pursuing a career in construction and the building trades.

YouthBuild Lake County is a nonprofit organization offering education and career training to young adults through its YouthBuild program. The Illinois Works Pre-apprenticeship Program is a grant awarded to YouthBuild Lake County and funded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

If you have additional questions, feel free to contact Tameka Wilson, executive director, at twilson@youthbuildlakecounty.org.