Sheriff Idleburg encourages community to drop off unused prescription drugs

WAUKEGAN – Sheriff John Idleburg and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office again are partnering with the DEA for National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

This year, sheriff’s deputies will be at six locations across Lake County to make access easier for people to drop off unused and unneeded medications for safe disposal.

Expired solid prescription drugs, unwanted or unused prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs and pills, as well as controlled and non-controlled substances will be accepted. Injectable drugs and syringes cannot be accepted.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, sheriff’s deputies will be at the following locations:

* Avon Township: 433 E. Washington St., Round Lake Park

* Beach Park Village Hall: 11270 W. Wadsworth Road, Beach Park

* Vehe Barn: 23680 W. Cuba Road, Deer Park

* Green Oaks Village Hall: 2020 O’Plaine Road, Green Oaks

* Volo Village Hall: 500 S. Fish Lake Road, Volo

* Warren Township Senior Center: 17801 Washington St., Gurnee

“With a designated day and locations throughout Lake County, it has never been easier to drop off your unused medications so they do not end up in the wrong hands or end up in landfills, which leads to contaminating our waterways,” Idleburg said. “If you cannot make it on April 30, you can always come to the sheriff’s office or dozens of other drop-off sites throughout Lake County any day.”

Information about area drop-off sites can be found at opioidinitiative.org/drug-disposal.