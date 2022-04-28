Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is coming soon to Gurnee on Grand

CHICAGO – Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, which is based in Northbrook, announced it will make Gurnee its newest home in the Chicago area.

Under construction at 4949 Grand Ave. in Gurnee, the famous deep-dish pizzeria is slated to open this spring.

The pizzeria will be located in a multi-tenant retail building adjacent to Gurnee Donuts, The Honey Baked Ham Company and Jalisco Restaurant at the Grand Mills Plaza near the corner of North Riverside Drive and Grand Avenue.

The 2,100-square-foot space will offer carryout and delivery only and also will serve Waukegan, Wadsworth and surrounding suburbs. The menu is highlighted by Lou Malnati’s legendary deep-dish pizza and also features thin crust pizza along with appetizers, salads, pastas and desserts.

While the new Gurnee location will not include a dining room, it will provide easy curbside pickup, no-contact delivery and drop-off catering services, according to a news release.

Lou Malnati’s will hire about 50 local employees and is looking to fill positions that include delivery drivers, kitchen crew and phone staff. Managers are holding interviews on-site and interested applicants are asked to provide proof of authorization to work in the U.S. and a resume. Qualified candidates also may apply online at loumalnatis.com/careers or by texting “Lous” to 242424.

The pizzeria is looking for team players with a strong work ethic and provides paid training, free employee meals, benefits and a fun work environment, according to the release. The brand was recognized as one of the Chicago Tribune’s Top 100 Places to Work for the 12th year in a row and was voted as a National Top Workplace for the second year in a row, according to the release.

The Malnati family has become famous for its original deep dish pizza recipe, top-notch quality and hospitality since opening its first pizzeria in 1971. The company is owned and operated by second-generation family members. Lou Malnati’s son, Marc Malnati, proudly carries on the family tradition.

Celebrating 50-plus years in business, Lou Malnati’s operates more than 70 locations in the Chicago area, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Phoenix.