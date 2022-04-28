Energetic young cat ready for loving, playful family

GRAYSLAKE – Titan says, “I’m always ready to chase a ball or any type of toy actually. I run around, just having fun. Anyone who wants to join is welcome to do so. After all, why just lounge around doing nothing when you can spend time with people and other cats and have a blast?

“Oh, and let’s not forget getting lots of loving. If you are as much into fun as I am, then we need to meet.”

Titan is 2 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

Adoptions are by appointment only, but walk-ins are welcome. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.