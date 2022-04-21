Wauconda Garden Club to hold plant sale in May

WAUCONDA – The Wauconda Garden Club will hold its popular plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at 711 N. Main St., Wauconda.

The annual sale is the club’s major fundraiser and supports a scholarship awarded to a Wauconda High School senior each spring.

You’ll find annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, houseplants, garden miscellanea, raffle baskets and more.

Payment is by cash or personal check only (no credit cards accepted).

It’s easy to shop with a free, convenient parking lot behind the sales tables.

The event is rain or shine. Mark your calendar and plan to stop by for some great additions to your garden and home and help support the scholarship fund.