Open House Planned Regarding Fort Sheridan National Cemetery

LIBERTYVILLE – Two organizations will host a joint open house to address possible expansion plans for Fort Sheridan National Cemetery.

The open house will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. April 26 at Midwest Young Artists Conservatory, 878 Lyster Road, Highwood.

During the open house, the Department of Veterans Affairs, National Cemetery Administration and the Lake County Forest Preserves will provide information about potential future plans for the cemetery that was established in 1889. The VA has requested that the Lake County Forest Preserves transfer about 4.7 acres of Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve property neighboring the cemetery.

The transfer would allow the VA to expand the existing 7-acre Fort Sheridan National Cemetery and install columbaria – structures for the respectful storage of funerary urns holding cremated remains. The above-ground interment would provide decades of continued service to the veteran community.

Remaining burial capacity in the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery is expected to be depleted within the next 15 years. The proposed transfer of forest preserve land would provide more than 50 additional years of capacity to accommodate current and future burial needs of veterans.

Comments and feedback from the public about the land transfer request will be gathered during the open house and online through May 6 at LCFPD.org/fort-sheridan-national-cemetery/.

Participants can arrive at any time during the open house to:

View the VA presentation explaining its plan.

Learn why forest preserve property is necessary.

Review a series of story boards on exhibit.

Meet representatives from the VA, NCA and Lake County Forest Preserves who can answer questions.

Submit written statements and opinions on comment cards.

“Public comments are critical in the Forest Preserves’ determination of how to proceed. All comments will be reviewed by the board of commissioners and considered when determining the appropriate course of action,” said Angelo Kyle, president of the Lake County Forest Preserves.

Transferred maintenance of the existing cemetery also is part of the proposed change. Currently, the Forest Preserves are required to maintain the cemetery in perpetuity as a condition of the federal government’s 1997 conveyance of the Fort Sheridan property to the Lake County Forest Preserves.

The VA has offered to release the Lake County Forest Preserves from its perpetual maintenance responsibility if the plan for the cemetery expansion moves forward.

To learn more, visit LCFPD.org/fort-sheridan-national-cemetery.