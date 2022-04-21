Lovell Center to host job fair April 23

NORTH CHICAGO – Lovell Federal Health Care Center will host a job fair April 23 for positions at the hospital. Positions include housekeepers and medical support assistants.

The job fair will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bourke Hall, Building 4, at the Lovell FHCC’s main hospital, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

The job fair is open to all. However, candidates for housekeeping aide positions must be U.S. Veteran Preference Eligible. For information on what that means, go to Benefits.gov or https://tinyurl.com/2p8enr4n.

FHCC staff will help job candidates apply for the federal positions online at usajobs.gov. Eligible candidates will have the opportunity to interview at the job fair.

Enter using the Lewis Street gate off Buckley Road/Route 137. Parking will be available in Parking Lot T. Follow event signs to the venue.

Masks are mandatory. No outside food or beverages are allowed. Job seekers should bring resumes and contact information for three references and should be prepared to be interviewed at the job fair. Social distancing will be enforced in Bourke Hall.

For information, call Corey Dennis at 224-610-5522 or email corey.dennis@va.gov.